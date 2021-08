You can't really complain about convenience, especially when it's done in the name of safety. Amarillo Public Library is starting up curbside services again. In an announcement made via social media, Amarillo Public Library states that the decision was made as a part of their effort to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community. You have to tip your hat to the library. This has been a major focus of theirs since the start of everything last year.