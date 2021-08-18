What are the points associated with each ticket? Should I seek legal help? Is it worth the money?

Editor's note: This is the fifth of 13 articles provided by the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service to help retiring farmers protect their legacy. Other articles in this series touched on the importance of having a will. Even with a “simple will” (which is not enough for most farmers), what happens with your will after you pass away (probate) is not always simple. If you have a will, any assets in your name will be distributed pursuant to your will, but only after probate.