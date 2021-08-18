Cancel
What are the points associated with each ticket? Should I seek legal help? Is it worth the money?

Asked in Hackensack, NJ
 8 days ago

This is my experience in Hackensack Court-without lawyer-you wind up with 2 points instead of 4; with a lawyer-you wind up with zero points-sometimes without using the usual downgrade to "unsafe operation"-I don't like using that unless I have to for a client-it has downsides many lawyers do not know-so they cannot tell you. Here is the attorney contact AVVO link; I suggest you call the lawyer and get a consultation.

San Quentin, CAksro.com

Murderer Scott Peterson In Court Over Appeal

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is set to be back in court today in California, moving forward with his appeal. He was sentenced to death in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, a sentence overturned last year by the California Supreme Court. Now spending his time behind bars in San Quentin, he’ll find out if he has a chance at a new trial after reports of juror misconduct during his original 2004 trial. One juror is accused of lying about being involved in lawsuits, something the juror’s attorneys say is a desperate straw grasp.
Washington StateOmak Chronicle

Washington man pleads guilty to workers compensation fraud

(The Center Square) – A Washington man who attempted to claim an injury he sustained in a bar fight was a workplace accident pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing state workers’ compensation insurance benefits. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries in a news release said Chuck Wayne Riccio, 40,...
Economysuncommunitynews.com

What is Probate and Should I Try to Avoid it?

Editor's note: This is the fifth of 13 articles provided by the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service to help retiring farmers protect their legacy. Other articles in this series touched on the importance of having a will. Even with a “simple will” (which is not enough for most farmers), what happens with your will after you pass away (probate) is not always simple. If you have a will, any assets in your name will be distributed pursuant to your will, but only after probate.
Marshall County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Superintendent seeks legal counsel on masks

Superintendent seeks legal counsel regarding Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate. There are still a lot of questions regarding a letter that Marshall County's Superintendent, Steve Miracle, sent out to parents Wednesday.
Clayton, MOstlpublicradio.org

How The Clayton Attorney Who Cursed Out A Judge Avoided Jail Time

In July, Clayton attorney Eugene Fahrenkrog Jr. earned national headlines for doing the one thing all legal experts agree you should never, ever do: He allegedly cursed out a judge during a hearing — and was ordered to spend a week in jail for it. But journalists covering the apparent...
Sunderland Echo

LEGAL EAGLE: Would a Pre-Sentence Report be of benefit to me in court?

Please could you explain what a Pre-Sentence Report is and would it benefit my case? I am worried as I have never been to Court before and I don’t know how this all works. A Pre-Sentence Report is a document prepared by the Probation Service, a body independent of the Court whose job it is to work with those convicted of criminal offences and help to address the reasons behind offending. The aim is to equip you with the necessary skills and knowledge to avoid future involvement in offending and the Criminal Justice System.
Hill County, TXconchovalleyhomepage.com

Hill County authorities raising awareness of hostage negotiation scam

HILLSBORO, Texas – The Hillsboro Police Department and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office are raising awareness of a new scam. Both departments received several complaints Monday of loved ones being held hostage for money. The callers identify as “hostage takers” calling from a Mexico phone number while requesting the caller to go to WalMart to await further instructions. The caller instructs the intended target not to call the police, or the family victim will be killed. The loved one, in all instances, were found safe at home with no contact by anyone.
Niles, ILJournal & Topics

Niles-Maine Library Trustee Files Complaint Against Library Labor Attorney

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission of the Illinois Supreme Court is looking into a complaint filed earlier this month by Niles-Maine District Library Trustee Becky Keane-Adams after library labor attorney Yvette Heintzelman denied her June 16 request for an invoice for work performed on behalf of the library to date.
