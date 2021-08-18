What are the points associated with each ticket? Should I seek legal help? Is it worth the money?
This is my experience in Hackensack Court-without lawyer-you wind up with 2 points instead of 4; with a lawyer-you wind up with zero points-sometimes without using the usual downgrade to "unsafe operation"-I don't like using that unless I have to for a client-it has downsides many lawyers do not know-so they cannot tell you. Here is the attorney contact AVVO link; I suggest you call the lawyer and get a consultation.avvo.com
