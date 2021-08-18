Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valencia County, NM

Our Lady of Belen Fiestas

By About the author
News-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights from the Our Lady of Belen Fiestas, held on Sunday, Aug. 15. Clara Garcia is the editor and publisher of the Valencia County News-Bulletin. She is a native of the city of Belen, beginning her journalism career at the News-Bulletin in 1998 as the crime and courts reporter. During her time at the paper, Clara has won numerous awards for her writing, photography and typography and design both from the National Newspaper Association and the New Mexico Press Association.

news-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Valencia County, NM
Valencia County, NM
Government
City
Belen, NM
Belen, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The News Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy