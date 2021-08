Flaherty didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight. The right-hander turned in his second straight encouraging performance coming off his extended injured-list stint, with solo home runs by Avisail Garcia and Willy Adames accounting for the only two runs against him. Flaherty fired 56 of 92 pitches for strikes in the outing and has a 1.50 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across the 12 innings covering his last two turns. He'll look to keep up the strong work in a likely matchup against the Tigers next Tuesday.