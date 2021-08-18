2021 You Are So Nashville If You Love Small Business
Thanks for voting in the 2021 You Are So Nashville If You Love Small Business poll! We received over 600 votes for 200+ businesses in the Nashville area. In partnership with SumUp, we would like to congratulate Rock n’ Boho for receiving the most votes and receiving a $2,500 cash grant! Rock n’ Boho is a clothing brand that encompasses the 70s Bohemian vibe. Their goal is to curate items that make you feel like a confident, bada** Rock-n-Boho babe! To learn more about Rock n’ Boho, click here.www.nashvillescene.com
Comments / 0