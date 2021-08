Golf legend Gary Player announced on Wednesday (August 18th) that his wife of 64 years, Vivienne Player, has passed away from pancreatic cancer. “The unthinkable has happened. My wife of 64 years, my childhood sweetheart, my rock, and my soulmate Vivienne has lost her battle with pancreatic cancer,” Gary Player shares in a statement, which featured gorgeous of the Player family. “I cannot describe the deep sense of sadness I feel at having lost the one person who has always meant the world to me.”