Microsoft Teams Now Identifies Spam Calls for You
Pesky robocalls won't be interrupting your team meetings anymore, as Microsoft Teams just announced that the productivity platform will now identify spam calls for you. With hybrid and remote work becoming the norm, anything that impedes productivity needs to be addressed. Spam calls certainly fall into that category, as every call needs to be answered at a business and unfortunately, the majority of them in 2021 are trying to sell you or scam you.tech.co
Comments / 0