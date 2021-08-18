Ruger Introduces a Dedicated Left-Handed 10/22 Rifle Model
This announcement sort of hits close to home. While I myself am not a left-hand dominant individual, my father is or was. Growing up my Dad was forced to learn to do a lot of things right-handed and that also meant shooting and I had always wondered from a young age why more rifles weren’t made with left-handed people in mind. Ruger has just announced today that they will be officially releasing a dedicated left-handed 10/22 rifle model effective immediately.www.alloutdoor.com
