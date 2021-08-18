Ruger Introduces a Dedicated Left-Handed 10/22 Rifle Model

This should be a nostalgic story, filled with fond memories and cherished recollections. It is not. It is sad, and therein lies its value. I spent my teens in a small town in New Jersey on a semi-working farm with a big chunk of unclaimed, undeveloped land behind it. When not in school, I spent my time in the woods with a Sheridan pellet rifle or a Bear bow, and when not doing this I memorized issues of The Gun Digest. But culturally, I was isolated. The county where I lived had no shooting community. There were no gun clubs, no stores that carried guns. With the exception of one miserable commercial range a half-hour drive from where I lived, the sound of a rifle would bring the police.