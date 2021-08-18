New Mexico State Fair vaccine mandate spurs concern
ALBUQUERQUE – Some are calling a requirement for everyone attending the upcoming New Mexico State Fair to show proof of vaccination anything but fair. The mandate was announced Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as part of a new public health order that also requires health care workers and others to get vaccinated within a certain period of time or risk losing their jobs. A statewide mask mandate for all public indoor spaces also was reinstated.www.currentargus.com
