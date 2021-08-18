Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs: 4 key relievers the team must focus on developing

By Michael Brakebill
cubbiescrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s August 18, and the Chicago Cubs have run off not one, but two losing streaks of at least 11 games this year. It’s been a rough go of it for the Cubs as the post-trade deadline moves continue to show how much the core actually did help the team, regardless of their numbers at the time. Though with the core the Cubs only sat around .500, without them they have descended into a free-fall in the standings with gravity pulling them down faster and faster the further they plummet.

cubbiescrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Craig Kimbrel trade looking better and better

In a July 30 trade deadline move that only poured salt in the wound as the core was diminishing before everybody’s eyes, Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was sent to the Chicago White Sox in return for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. When Kimbrel was on the North Side this...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Was Kris Bryant part of Javy Baez talks involving Cubs, Mets?

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How many of the current Chicago Cubs will be with the team in 2022?

In the midst of our shared Magical Misery Tour it is interesting to speculate on the future of the Chicago Cubs – because right now that’s all we fans have. I have spent some time considering the players on the current team and thinking about who we might see on next year’s Opening Day roster.
MLBESPN

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

A-flied out for Romine in the 6th. b-struck out for Boxberger in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 7th. 1-ran for Happ in the 7th. E--García (5), Peralta (4). LOB--Milwaukee 5, Chicago 9. 2B--Escobar (3), Schwindel (2). HR--Adames (16), off Steele; García (20), off Steele; Cain (4), off Megill. RBI--Adames (46), García 2 (69), Cain (18), Wisdom (33), Schwindel (6).
MLBJanesville Gazette

Rowan Wick overcame an odd injury to appear in his 1st major-league game in nearly a year. Now the Chicago Cubs reliever is out to re-establish his back-end role in the bullpen.

CHICAGO -- The last time Chicago Cubs reliever Rowan Wick had pitched in a big-league game, it was last September in an empty Wrigley Field. Over the past 11 months, Wick has endured the ups and downs of an odd intercostal injury that prevented him from getting back on the mound for the Cubs until Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. He flashed a nasty fastball that was clocked at 95 mph.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Miami 14, Chicago Cubs 10

E_De La Cruz (1). DP_Chicago 1, Miami 0. LOB_Chicago 13, Miami 6. 2B_Alzolay (1), Chirinos 2 (3), Schwindel (4), Brinson (11). 3B_Fargas (1). HR_Bote (7), Chirinos (4), Schwindel (3), Happ (12), De La Cruz (2), Jackson (3), Aguilar (21). SB_Díaz (1). SF_Alcántara (2). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Alzolay L,4-1311-356611. Winkler046610. Brothers12-322223. Heuer200022.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5

DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Schwindel (6), Heyward (13), Happ (11), Barnhart (20), Farmer (16), India (21). HR_India (16), Aquino (8), Barnhart (7). SF_Barnhart (2). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Steele L,2-2452235. Rucker246624. Winkler1-324330. Jewell2-310001. Meisinger122200. Cincinnati. Miley W,10-4740017. Hembree2-355502. Hoffman11-310000. Rucker pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP_Miley...
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs: Extending Willson Contreras must be a priority

All eyes in the Chicago Cubs front office are focused on the organization’s future with the team’s new prospects slotting in for a chance at becoming part of the next great core. Unfortunately, the catching side of things is looking a bit grim. With no immediate standout catching prospects behind Miguel Amaya, his development was of the utmost importance in determining what the Cubs could do at backstop.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

A look at some Iowa Cubs who might get a look in MLB this season

As I've mentioned a few times previously, my brother is a Buffalo Bills fan. True of any organization's fan base, certain buzzwords become popular with some teams more than others. One that became part and parcel of the Bills fans (before they endangered card tables) was Captain Checkdown. The nickname of Bills quarterback Trent Edwards, he was particularly known for dropping off his primary receiver early, and “checking down” to secondary or tertiary targets. With Edwards in mind, I look at the last portion of the Cubs season.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs activate reliever Rowan Wick from injured List

The Cubs are activating reliever Rowan Wick from the 60-day injured list before the second game of today’s doubleheader with the Brewers, the team informed reporters (including Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times). He’ll be making his season debut whenever he gets into a game. The Cubs already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move is required.
MLBRealGM

Chicago Cubs Release Jake Arrieta

The Cubs placed right-hander Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers Thursday, one day after he gave up seven runs and eight hits in the first inning of a 10-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. "He was struggling," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "Not getting deep into starts. We've...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: There was 1 big key to sweeping the Cubs

The Chicago White Sox swept the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. It was a great moment for everyone associated with the White Sox as they are now clearly the dominant team in Chicago. That isn’t just for baseball either. They are the best men’s pro team in the city as well. They were able to do everything right in their stadium to make sure that they didn’t lose a single game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 questions we must ask after a historically bad week

As the days go on, it’s obviously getting harder and harder to watch the Chicago Cubs play baseball and feel optimistic about what we’re seeing. After the historically bad homestand we witnessed the Cubs play against the arch-rival Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers (0-7 record, 18 runs scored, 58 runs against), they made their way south to Miami to take on the Marlins and it did not look any prettier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy