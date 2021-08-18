New Poster* When The Screaming Starts – New comedy-horror set for World Premiere at FrightFest this August

Despite the fact that Dune is looking like it's going to be one of the best movies of the entire year, the artwork marketing has been really bland so far. The character posters we got a little while ago weren't exactly interesting, and yesterday, we got a full cast poster that is really generic looking. The movie is really selling its extremely impressive cast, which it absolutely should, but there is so much more going on that should be highlighted. This movie looks amazing, and it's really a shame that Warner Bros. and Legendary are making it look so incredibly generic. Dune already has an uphill battle to fight because it is baked into the DNA of so many other stories. That's what happens when you become an incredibly influential piece of media; everyone rips you off. So they are already going to have to fight to make sure that Dune isn't redundant, and this half-ass marketing is not helping.