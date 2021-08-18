*New Poster* When The Screaming Starts – New comedy-horror set for World Premiere at FrightFest this August
New comedy-horror set for World Premiere at FrightFest this August. Riotous Films in association with FOUR plus10 Films and Little Narwhal Films are delighted to announce that their new comedy-horror mockumentary, When the Screaming Starts, will have its World Premiere at FrightFest this August. Described as “If Louis Theroux met the Manson Family”, the film will debut alongside this year’s most prestigious and hotly anticipated horrors and thrillers at Leicester Square’s Cineworld on 28th August. The film will have two additional screenings, one later that night and another on Sunday 29th.horrornews.net
