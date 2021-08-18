Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Modern-Day Horror, FUNHOUSE, Arrives on Digital + DVD August 24

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak the internet or it will break you. The chilling and gruesome modern-day horror film, Funhouse, pushes the limits of reality TV when it arrives On Demand and DVD on August 24 from Magnolia Home Entertainment under the Magnet Label. Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper (Valter...

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Saul Guerrero
Person
Valter Skarsgård
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Reality Tv#Digital Dvd#Kasper Lrb#Digital Platforms#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror-Thriller, LADY USHER, Arrives on DVD + On Demand Next Month from Indican Pictures

When Roderick (John Tupy) learns that his father has taken ill, he tells his fiancé Morgan (Billie D. Merritt, “Deputy”) that he must leave college and head to his gothic-style southern home to be with his family. Though he warns her not to come, Morgan is encouraged by her friend Liz (Allyson Cristofaro, Breaking Them Up) to follow Roderick, making a surprise and unannounced trip to be by his side and meet his family. Shocked by her arrival, Roderick is forced to introduce Morgan to everyone – who are all learning about her for the first time – including the family matriarch, Lady Usher (Theresa Santiago, Emerald, Texas), who makes it evidently and venomously clear that she is unwelcome. With a household cursed by madness and unrequited love, Morgan’s arrival spells the beginning of the end as Roderick’s family will stop at nothing to prevent their marriage. Can Morgan survive long enough to take Roderick away from the madness that is the House of Usher?
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 10th, 2021

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray) THE FILMS:I suspect most action-adventure film fans have owned multiple versions of the Indiana Jones movies over the years. I was quite pleased with the 2012 Blu-ray release of the franchise, which was technically proficient and offered a host of solid bonus material. Paramount continues to erase memories of its lousy early DVD releases by churning out tons of legacy titles on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, and all four Indiana Jones films have been remastered here and are absolutely stunning. Those with 4K setups who do not yet own these films will want to grab a copy of this release, and, despite debatably inferior packaging and a lack of new bonus content, owners of the Blu-ray collection will find an A/V upgrade that likely warrants a purchase, too. I am delinquent in getting this review finished, so I ...Read the entire review »
TV & VideosFANGORIA

Social Media Horror, SHOOK Now Available On VOD, Digital HD, and DVD

Social media horror Shook is now available on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD. Written and directed by Jennifer Harrington (Housekeeping, “Dear…”), Shook stars Daisye Tutor (Funny Story, Come as You Are), Emily Goss (Snapshots, The House on Pine Street), Nicola Posener (The Bold and the Beautiful, Mythica Series), and Octavius J. Johnson (Sleepless, Ray Donovan).
Movieshorrorsociety.com

New Family-Friendly Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on BD and DVD Oct 5 and Digital Sept 21

This fall, a cute little vampire and his endearing friends abound perfectly timed for Halloween! The new animated family feature LITTLE VAMPIRE is coming to North American digital entertainment platforms on September 21 and in a Blu-ray+DVD combo pack, as well as a standalone DVD from SHOUT! KIDS in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL on October 5, 2021. Available for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, the DVD and Blu-ray contain both the English and French audio tracks with English subtitles. Pre-order for the physical releases is available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.
Movieshorrorgeeklife.com

Deborah Voorhees’ Meta-Horror Film ’13 Fanboy’ Arrives This Fall

13 Fanboy, Deborah Voorhees’ (Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning) upcoming meta-horror movie starring Dee Wallace and a plethora of Friday the 13th stars, is out this fall. Directed by Voorhees, the film is about a homicidal lunatic who’s deathly obsessed with horror movies… the Friday the 13th films, in particular. This obsession turns deadly when 13 Fanboy begins as the maniac starts taking out stars of the franchise with legendary scream queen Dee Wallace also serving as a target.
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Funhouse,’ starring Valter Skarsgård, arrives on DVD and VOD

Photo: It’s up to these characters to gather social media likes or face the consequences. Photo courtesy of Magnet / Provided by official site. Funhouse, the new horror movie from Magnolia Home Entertainment, serves as a commentary on reality television, social media, voyeurism and how far an audience is willing to go when watching real-life horror play out in front of their eyes. Unfortunately, as its offers this social commentary, the movie simultaneously takes part in voyeuristic thrills and chills that undercut its message.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Amazon Prime Movies and Shows: August 2021’s New Arrivals

Amazon Prime Video made some major changes to its library this month, and it’s worth taking a look at what’s new. The streaming service had quite a bit of highly-anticipated original content come out in August of 2021 at last, but it also had some coveted licensed material join the catalog as well. Among both of those categories are some must-see titles and A-list talent.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Vampire Horror Movie Slays Competiton, Hits No. 1

A gruesome new Netflix original film has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming service's charts. Blood Red Sky is at the number 1 spot on Netflix, both in the movies category and overall in the U.S. at the time of this writing. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the movie is being well-received.
Movieshorrornews.net

Nick Damici Stars In BLOOD CONSCIOUS: In Select Theaters + Digital/VOD on August 20th

Kevin, his older sister, Brittney, and her fiancé, Tony, set off to their parents’ lakeside cottage expecting a leisurely weekend getaway, but little did they expect the horror that awaits them. Their holiday turns into a trip from hell as they enter a scene of mass murder, where their parents and neighbors this side of the lake all lie dead.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Adult Themed Slasher FLESH EATER X Arrives on DVD and Blu Tomorrow, Friday the 13th

Severed Cinema presents ‘Flesh Eater X’ (2021) Starring: Wolvie Ironbear, Rebecca Vanguard, Kaiia Eve, Asmodeus & Narrated by Ossuary Angel. This xXx slasher film, stars Wolvie Ironbear as Robyn Kennedy, a videographer looking to create a new set of artistic works, all while trying to fight the urge of unleashing the killer she is.
MoviesEmpire

PROMOTION: Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Brings Horror Home On 4K, Blu-Ray And DVD

Few horror sagas of the 21st Century are as iconic as the Saw franchise – a collection of tense, terrifying, twist-filled thrillers packed with fiendishly clever kill-traps, mind-blowing reveals, and a major mythology connecting it all together. And with Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, the series is back and sharper than ever in a new take from the mind of Chris Rock, teaming up with director Darren Lynn Bousman (also behind Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV) for a gripping and surprising new chapter – ready to bring thrills, chills and blood-spills to your living room on digital, 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray and DVD.
MoviesColumbian

New on DVD: Horror sequel has fresh frights

A sequel featuring another story from the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 24. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as the real-life husband-wife paranormal investigators in this third installment of the horror franchise that has also spawned a number of spinoffs.
Movies/Film

‘Free Guy’ Arriving on Digital and Home Release Very Soon

Each and every new theatrical release these days brings a new guessing game of just how long we’ll have to wait until the studio makes the film available on streaming and/or video on demand. Thus far, we have been under the assumption that Disney would keep Free Guy, a holdover from their acquisition of 20th Century Fox, in a theatrical-only exclusive window for an undetermined period of time after its August 13 release. We now have news of a firm release date and it’s sooner than you might have thought.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Gets New Surprise She Never Expected

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Quinn paying a visit to Eric and getting the shock of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Forrester Has Some Big News. Quinn (Rena Sofer) has resolved herself to the fact...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy