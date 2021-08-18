Modern-Day Horror, FUNHOUSE, Arrives on Digital + DVD August 24

When Roderick (John Tupy) learns that his father has taken ill, he tells his fiancé Morgan (Billie D. Merritt, “Deputy”) that he must leave college and head to his gothic-style southern home to be with his family. Though he warns her not to come, Morgan is encouraged by her friend Liz (Allyson Cristofaro, Breaking Them Up) to follow Roderick, making a surprise and unannounced trip to be by his side and meet his family. Shocked by her arrival, Roderick is forced to introduce Morgan to everyone – who are all learning about her for the first time – including the family matriarch, Lady Usher (Theresa Santiago, Emerald, Texas), who makes it evidently and venomously clear that she is unwelcome. With a household cursed by madness and unrequited love, Morgan’s arrival spells the beginning of the end as Roderick’s family will stop at nothing to prevent their marriage. Can Morgan survive long enough to take Roderick away from the madness that is the House of Usher?