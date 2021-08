Fortnite has held countless crossover events. We’ve seen skins for all kinds of movies, television series, music artists, sports athletes, the list goes on and on. However, we might find the next skin reveal to be on legendary film actor Will Smith. The actor has portrayed characters from many popular films such as Bad Boys, Men In Black, and I Am Legend. Of course, that’s just naming a few titles from an incredibly long list. Still, for fans wondering just what the future may hold for this actor, it could be that he’ll be duking it out with other famous characters within the free-to-play battle royale title.