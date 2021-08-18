May we introduce….ROSE! It’s our Wet Nose Wednesday!

While the rainy conditions may have decreased attendance last Wednesday night, August 4, they did not dampen the enthusiasm and appetite of the six stalwart crews who competed in the first Quissett Yacht Club August Wednesday evening series race. The Race Committee of Ed Jackson, Sarah Meigs and Doug Jones chose to start the fleet at mark V and post a course of QVQ with the intention of finishing upwind at Q, thereby having the fleet close to the harbor (and the awaiting dinner) at the end of the race. The wind was blowing a seemingly steady 8 to 10 knots from the ESE and laid hope for two windward legs and one run. Andy Buckingham in Glorious, Mike Garfield in Phoenix and Gus and Chris McGuire in Tagalong had nicely timed starts and were spread out along the line with Tagalong closest to the committee boat. Glorious did her best to pinch up and lee bow Phoenix who clearly wanted to tack but was unable to because Tagalong was behind and to windward; consequently, this pack of three headed out to sea. Meanwhile, Chuck First in Allie Rose, Randy Evans in Penguin and Ali Rodin and Danie Kinkade in Sea Breeze tacked over to port and searched for better wind along the inshore route. While initially it looked like this move would pay off for Allie Rose, by the time the boats reached the windward mark, Phoenix and Tagalong were one and two with Allie Rose a close third followed by Glorious. On the subsequent “run,” it became clear that the wind had shifted by 20 degrees and the Race Committee announced a change of course altering the finish to mark “S.” After rounding mark V, Tagalong and Phoenix engaged in a tight, tacking duel as they headed offshore. While this was going on, Allie Rose and Glorious stayed closer to shore hoping that the wind gods were show them greater favor. Clearly Allie Rose’s skipper had been paying homage to the correct deities this evening, as he glided past the fleet with a well-deserved but soggy victory. Phoenix finally escaped from the cover of Tagalong and grabbed second from the valiant Glorious.