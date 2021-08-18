Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

I did my research

By Editorials
antrimreview.net
 5 days ago

In response to the Letter to the Editor in the Aug. 5 edition, I feel it is imperative that I present the “other side of the story.”. I appreciate that research was done regarding the registered voter discrepancies in Detroit. However, to present the information as being factual from One News Now (ONN) may not be the best source of accurate information as ONN is a right wing, conservative-based organization. While the information is correct, there was a significant issue with the voter registration in Detroit, which resulted in a suit being filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation in December, 2019.

antrimreview.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onn#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Calling unvaccinated 'parasites' doesn't help

To the editor -- Regarding the recent letter by Otto Bounds in which he stated that the unvaccinated are parasites to society. Mr. Bounds, would you like to see them have their own drinking fountains? Segregated in schools so that they aren’t mixed in with the vaccinated? How about have them wear a sign of some type on their outer clothing so that they are easily recognized? This type of thinking is dangerous, divisive and unproductive.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Pharmaceuticalsantrimreview.net

Reader questions saftey of vaccines

I want to weigh in on the COVID vaccine and institutions and businesses mandating the vaccine. COVID-19 first was recorded in March 2020, although there are cases believed to stem back to November 2019 in America. As of today, there are multiple agencies that have followed government mandates of vaccination to attend universities, like the University of Michigan, businesses, and government agencies like those that work with our federal government. These vaccines have been around for about 16 months and are now being forced upon Americans to keep jobs, attendance at public universities, and roles in the government. An average of 10 years before a drug can be approved by the FDA, but the right to approve “emergency” drugs can be approved in a matter of 10 months in an emergency situation like COVID-19 (Anderson, 2020).

Comments / 0

Community Policy