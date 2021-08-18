I did my research

In response to the Letter to the Editor in the Aug. 5 edition, I feel it is imperative that I present the “other side of the story.”. I appreciate that research was done regarding the registered voter discrepancies in Detroit. However, to present the information as being factual from One News Now (ONN) may not be the best source of accurate information as ONN is a right wing, conservative-based organization. While the information is correct, there was a significant issue with the voter registration in Detroit, which resulted in a suit being filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation in December, 2019.