Condition of roads in Antrim County not up to standard

The condition of the roads in Antrim County, and in particular Kearney Township, are absolutely disgraceful. I am a resident of Kearney Township and live near Shanty Creek Resort, one of the main economic drivers for the Chain of Lakes area. If you are a visitor to our little piece of heaven, the first thing you see approaching our area are poorly patched, broken, crumbling and pothole filled roads. What a welcoming sight this must be. As a taxpayer in this community, it is like a “kick in the face.” With all the taxes we pay, the main benefit we receive is the roads we drive on. I have to constantly dodge pothole filled roads to avoid destroying my vehicle, so it is not only an uncomfortable experience but a costly one as well.