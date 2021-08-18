Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walker, LA

Jeremy Lee Mullins

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
an17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy was called to his heavenly home on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the age of 42. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and became a resident of Walker, Louisiana. Jeremy adored his family and never knew a stranger. He had a kind and loving heart like a teddy bear and was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back and would help anyone in need. He was a Jack of all trade’s mechanic that would build and tune motors for high performance vehicles. If it went fast, he built it. Jeremy would also participate in drag races. When he wasn’t working on cars, he could be found either hunting or fishing. Jeremy was a doting husband, father, brother, and son whose kindheartedness will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Walker, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Races#Ochsner Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy