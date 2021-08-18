Jeremy Lee Mullins

Jeremy was called to his heavenly home on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the age of 42. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and became a resident of Walker, Louisiana. Jeremy adored his family and never knew a stranger. He had a kind and loving heart like a teddy bear and was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back and would help anyone in need. He was a Jack of all trade’s mechanic that would build and tune motors for high performance vehicles. If it went fast, he built it. Jeremy would also participate in drag races. When he wasn’t working on cars, he could be found either hunting or fishing. Jeremy was a doting husband, father, brother, and son whose kindheartedness will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.