No. 9 small school: A full offseason with Ofodile has Festus feeling good

AJ Ofodile had been Festus High’s football coach all of six weeks when the nation went into quarantine in the spring of 2020. Most of the plots and plans he had for the Tigers during his first offseason were scuttled until July, when many schools began easing restrictions for on-campus workouts and training. One of Ofodile’s strengths as the leader of a program is the buy-in he gets from his players in the weight room. Without the standard amount of time the offseason usually provides, Ofodile wasn’t able to implement everything he wanted and yet the Tigers still fared well.