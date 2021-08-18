Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

No. 9 small school: A full offseason with Ofodile has Festus feeling good

By David Kvidahl
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

AJ Ofodile had been Festus High’s football coach all of six weeks when the nation went into quarantine in the spring of 2020. Most of the plots and plans he had for the Tigers during his first offseason were scuttled until July, when many schools began easing restrictions for on-campus workouts and training. One of Ofodile’s strengths as the leader of a program is the buy-in he gets from his players in the weight room. Without the standard amount of time the offseason usually provides, Ofodile wasn’t able to implement everything he wanted and yet the Tigers still fared well.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Feeling Good#American Football#Tigers#Hillsboro#Stlhighschoolsports Com#Union#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Philadelphia Eagles waive former Auburn star running back

Former Auburn star RB Kerryon Johnson was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a couple of productive seasons in Detroit, Johnson wasn’t used much in 2020 and was waived back in May. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers. However, on Tuesday, the...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
NFLchatsports.com

Should the Eagles trade for James Washington?

As the Eagles try to get settled at receiver, a task made harder following DeVonta Smith’s MCL sprain, an opportunity to boost the position is presenting itself. Steelers wideout James Washington, a 2018 second-round selection out of Oklahoma State, is requesting a trade out of Pittsburgh, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: Already too late for Eagles to have Jalen Hurts fully conditioned for opener

The morning films were over, the pregame calisthenics completed, the stadium open, the situation right for Jalen Hurts Thursday. That's when an unexplained pain shot through his torso and another opportunity would be lost. Acting appropriately, the Eagles scratched their No. 1 quarterback from a score-irrelevant game against New England,...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Vrabel Sidelined by COVID-19

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been forced to call an audible for the final week of the preseason. Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, which means coaching duties must be shuffled as the team transitions to the next phase of its preparations for the 2021 NFL season. Beginning Monday, the Titans will change their daily schedule from the one they used during training camp to more of what they will do during the regular season.
Nacogdoches, TXKLTV

Nacogdoches Dragons benefiting from full offseason

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are finally getting good quality offseason work in with coach Darren Allman and his staff. “My first year we came in late and rushed the spring through and didn’t have an offseason,” Allman said. “Last year we didn’t get an offseason. Not only will this be our third year but it will be our first complete year where we get to take the guys through the program in all phases.”
NFLLos Angeles Daily News

USC defense has different feel in camp after full offseason

LOS ANGELES — For the USC defense, the 2020 fall camp was more of a crash course. Due to the pandemic, the team was unable to implement new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s scheme in person. The offseason install was mostly relegated to Zoom, so players were learning on the fly as USC prepared for the season.
College Sports247Sports

Offseason work has created a bigger, stronger Louisville roster

The offseason is when you get better. While in town as part of the ACC Network’s ACC Football Roadtrip, three-time conference (SEC 2002, 2005; ACC 2017) Coach of the Year Mark Richt, speaking to the media on Monday, highlighted the need for teams to improve during the offseason. “Obviously, your...
NFL247Sports

A different version of Bailey Malvoic has arrived after a busy offseason

The COVID-19 pandemic and missed time on campus last summer hurt several college football players, especially those that thrive in the trenches. East Carolina wasn’t immune, as several offensive and defensive linemen struggled with their weight as a result of several months away from campus. While many players put on too many pounds, the opposite occurred for offensive tackle Bailey Malovic.
NFLheraldsun.com

How an offseason regimen change has helped Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth

Andrew Booth’s problem last year wasn’t anything on the field. The problem for Clemson’s junior cornerback was staying on the field. One of the injuries he sustained was a thigh bruise in December that rendered him almost immobile. The year before, as a freshman, Booth had to have surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon. One can’t predict when an injury will or won’t happen, but the Georgia native is taking every precaution necessary to ensure he plays a full season. He’s more mindful of what he puts in his body and has even taken up yoga.
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Full offseason allows Eagles to adjust to Emerson's schemes

It’s year four for Mayflower head coach Austin Emerson, and despite a small class, he thinks this year’s squad will be solid. Like all schools, COVID hurt the Mayflower Eagles, especially as Emerson and his staff were implementing a new system that would better utilize team strengths. Getting back in...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

High school football returns this fall after shorter-than-usual offseason

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers and the William Fleming Colonels are back on the practice field after a much shorter offseason than usual. “It’s kind of like Christmas,” said Lord Botetourt Head Coach Jamie Harless. “You get Christmas twice in one year, that’s probably a pretty big thing.”
College Sportsuscannenbergmedia.com

After a full offseason, USC’s defense is poised to take a leap under Orlando

The saying goes: offense sells tickets, defense wins games, which if you apply to USC, can be partly true. It’s been an interesting trend upward to see these players get their share of fan recognition, and if USC’s impressive defensive play last year is any indication of what’s to come, we may see a few familiar names trend in the future.
Sciotoville, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Full offseason benefits youthful East

SCIOTOVILLE — A full and relatively normal offseason and a core group of returning players has the East Tartans football program looking upward and outward. East’s recent string of using underclassmen in prominent positions is something that second-year coach Adam Bailey is hopeful will aid his team entering the ‘21 season.
Avella, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Small-school Avella has big holes to fill

Ryan Cecchini has learned a lot over the past decade at the helm of Avella’s football program, but the first lesson that comes to mind is the reality of coaching at a small Class 1A school. The Eagles don’t have the luxury of a large pipeline of underclassmen players to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy