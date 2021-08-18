Philippines Increases Oil and Gas Imports
Philippines increases oil and gas imports as demand grows. As the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in most areas, the demand for oil and gas has increased exponentially. Prices have risen, demand is strong from the transportation industry, and consumers are beginning to travel again. Supplies are also increasing thanks in part to new technologies that have led to unconventional drilling in previously unexplored areas.tanktransport.com
