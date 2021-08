The Overwatch League has had a rough few weeks, with the loss of major sponsors calling the League’s future into question. However, outside of behind-the-scenes dramas, matches are still going on. With or without all sponsors, the Overwatch League 2021 season is grinding towards its conclusion. Recent action from the best Overwatch pros and teams hasn’t exactly indicated the league is under the same strife. Instead, the action has been as strong as ever. This is what’s going on so far at the OWL Countdown Cup qualifiers, and what you can expect from the final major before the season’s end.