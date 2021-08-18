Rock County hearing on amendments to zoning ordinance Aug. 30

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:00pm, the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the Zoning Map Amendment Application of Inductance Energy Corporation (IEC). IEC requests to change the zoning of an approximately 160-acre parcel with a site address of 225 Highway 295, Powell, WY from the current General Rural 35-Acre (GR-35) Zoning District to an urban Industrial Zoning District. The property is described as all that portion of the SW ¼ (K, L, M, N) of Resurvey Lot 37, T55N R98W, 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming.