Rock County hearing on amendments to zoning ordinance Aug. 30
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Rock County Planning Commission shall conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7:10 p.m. at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota for the purpose of considering amendments and additions to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance and which amendments shall pertain to allowing self-storage facilities in the A-1 District.www.star-herald.com
