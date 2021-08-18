Cancel
Politics

Rock County hearing on amendments to zoning ordinance Aug. 30

By Editorials
Rock County Star Herald
 5 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Rock County Planning Commission shall conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7:10 p.m. at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota for the purpose of considering amendments and additions to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance and which amendments shall pertain to allowing self-storage facilities in the A-1 District.

Deridder, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

City of DeRidder passes ordinance for 'No Parking' zone

The City of DeRidder, through its council, has passed an ordinance to make the West side of Stewart Street, between First and Shirley Streets, a “No Parking” zone. This was done to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. The City has installed “No Parking” signs along the West side of...
Argos, INmax983.net

Argos Town Council Adopts Zoning Ordinance

The Argos Town Council members reviewed an amended zoning ordinance during their meeting Wednesday night. The ordinance replaces and amends substantially all of the current zoning provisions which are codified as the Town of Argos Land Use and Development Code. It does not affect the current zoning maps, or amend any portions of the Town of Argos Building Code or Subdivision Code.
Melvindale, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Melvindale holds first public hearing for proposed fire pit ordinance

MELVINDALE – The city held its first public hearing Aug. 18 for a proposed revision to the city’s outdoor burning ordinance, which would allow fire pits. City Attorney Lawrence Coogan said the proposed ordinance change was initiated after discussions with fire officials and residents concerning the use of residential fire pits.
Public Healththenewirmonews.com

Richland County Council issues emergency mask ordinance

In response to rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant in the community, Richland County Council has adopted an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in school buildings and daycare facilitiesto slow the spread of the disease. As outlined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Chatham County commissioners approve non-discrimination ordinance

PITTSBORO — According to a release from Chatham County Government, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 16 meeting voted unanimously to approve a non-discrimination ordinance. The ordinance amends Title XI of the. Chatham County Code of Ordinances to prohibit discrimination in places of public accommodations and in...
Grant County, SDgrantcountyreview.com

GRANT COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE #2021-04

ORDINANCE #2021-04 AN ORDINANCE CREATING LICENSING PROVISIONS FOR CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENTS WITHIN THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GRANT COUNTY. The Grant County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on August 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. at the Grant County Courthouse located at 210 E 5th Avenue, Milbank, SD. All interested persons are encouraged to attend in person and comment on Ordinance #2021-04. The Board of County Commissioners may have first reading of Ordinance #2021-04 by title and set a 2nd reading date.
Chesaning, MIArgus Press

Chesaning sets public hearing on fireworks ordinance

CHESANING — Chesaning residents will soon have the opportunity to provide input on a proposed ordinance regulating the use of fireworks within the village limits. The Chesaning Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday to set a public hearing on the proposed ordinance for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the village hall.
Politicsthelakemurraynews.net

District Five statement regarding Richland County Ordinance

In response to the ordinance passed August 16, 2021 by Richland County Council mandating the wearing of face masks by students, staff and visitors in public and private schools, School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties made the following statement:. School District Five is comprised of two counties, Richland...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Public hearing planned for Tehama County budget amendments

RED BLUFF — The Tehama County Board of Supervisors will be once again looking at the proposed 2021/2022 fiscal year budget Tuesday, accompanied by a public hearing for input from residents. A budget was approved in June, but county departments were given additional time to make amendments based on any...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Zoning amendment

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:00pm, the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the Zoning Map Amendment Application of Inductance Energy Corporation (IEC). IEC requests to change the zoning of an approximately 160-acre parcel with a site address of 225 Highway 295, Powell, WY from the current General Rural 35-Acre (GR-35) Zoning District to an urban Industrial Zoning District. The property is described as all that portion of the SW ¼ (K, L, M, N) of Resurvey Lot 37, T55N R98W, 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming.
Cedar Falls, IAswiowanewssource.com

Hearings scheduled for new CF downtown zoning

CEDAR FALLS — Residents can voice their thoughts on proposed downtown zoning amendments Sept. 7 that would establish a new kind of classification and set regulations to help “facilitate new development” consistent with the city’s vision. It’s likely one of the final times that they will have a chance to...
Politicsscriptype.com

Council amends ordinances governing commercial, industrial buffer zones

City council members at their July 6 meeting approved amendments for two ordinances governing commercial and industrial buffer zones bordering residential areas. Language in the original yard regulation ordinances called for an “appropriate landscaped visual barrier” around parking areas for commercial properties. A landscaped buffer or a six-foot-high fence or wall was required around industrial-zoned parking areas.
Rawlins, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rawlins City Council officially rescinds title 19 zone ordinance

RAWLINS — The Rawlins City Council officially rescinded a zoning ordinance this week after discussing potentially doing so at a special meeting in late June. The council unanimously rescinded the title 19 zoning amendments during its second meeting of the month on Tuesday night without any discussion. City staff intend...
Lake County, OHleroyohio.com

Leroy Township Zoning Commission Public Hearing

The Leroy Twp Zoning Commission, Lake County, Ohio gives notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Leroy Township Hall, to consider proposed amendments to the text of the Township Zoning Regulations:. Amendment #1 Section 2 – Definitions: Add the...
PoliticsDoor County Pulse

Shipwrecked Hearing Aug. 23

The public hearing for the latest proposal from the owners of Shipwrecked for a conditional use permit and special development district relief will be held Aug. 23, 4 pm, at the Kress Pavilion. Shipwrecked is seeking approval to add a beer garden and seating on the former Christine’s property immediately south of the restaurant.
Pittsburgh, PApennhills.org

August 25th 2021 Zoning Hearing Board Meeting

A Zoning Hearing Board is currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 25th 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Penn Hills Council Chambers located at 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, PA. 15235. Agenda: https://pennhills.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/August-25th-ZHB-Agenda.pdf.

