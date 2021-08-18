Rock County Planning and Zoning hearing Aug. 30
Notice of Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit. Pursuant to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance, notice is hereby given by the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission that a public hearing will be held at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota at 7:00 p.m., Monday August 30, 2021. The purpose of this hearing is to hear public comments on the following application for conditional use permit:www.star-herald.com
Comments / 0