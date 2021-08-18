Rock County Planning and Zoning hearing Aug. 30

Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission hears from town officials on cannabis sale issue. As the Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission looks into the state statute allowing retail sales of cannabis, they are seeking input form the local substance abuse council. Alcohol remains the number one abuse in the schools. First Selectman Rudy Marconi quoted studies that have shown 8 to 10% of cannabis users become addicted. The town's Social Services Director noted that he came before the Commission 4 or 5 years ago on medical marijuana and feels the horse has left the barn on this issue. Tony Phillips feels the Town can harness the 3% revenue that the legislation allows. The town's health director however opposed the idea.