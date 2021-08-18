Cancel
Rock County Planning and Zoning hearing Aug. 30

By Editorials
Rock County Star Herald
 5 days ago

Notice of Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit. Pursuant to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance, notice is hereby given by the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission that a public hearing will be held at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota at 7:00 p.m., Monday August 30, 2021. The purpose of this hearing is to hear public comments on the following application for conditional use permit:

Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Soucheray: More officials, more departments, more taxes. More safety?

Mayor Melvin Carter, on the occasion of his seeking a 6.9 percent property-tax-levy increase, also announced a new city office, the St. Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety. The mayor said the new city department would help address public safety responses through data collection and alternatives to police response where appropriate, including traffic stops. What does that even mean? It suggests people in the department will look out the window with binoculars for expired tabs.
riverheadlocal.com

Public Hearing: Town of Riverhead — Planning Board public hearing

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held before the Riverhead Planning Board at Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, New York, on Thursday the 2nd day of September, 2021 at 7:00 o’clock p.m., to consider a major subdivision application seeking approval to subdivide an existing 12.87 acre parcel of land located at Kathy Lane/Rabbit Run, within the Residence A-40 zoning use district, and create ten (10) single family residential building lots, along with related improvements including roadways, drainage, and utility infrastructure. The subject parcel is particularly identified as SCTM No. 600-84-2-2.1.
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Grant sought to help housing

A housing agency that serves Clallam and Jefferson counties is applying for a state grant of up to $240,000 for down-payment assistance to help low- to moderate-income households purchase homes. The Peninsula Housing Authority board of commissioners unanimously approved the application at their meeting last week. Executive Director Sarah Martinez...
Butler County, PAwbut.com

Government Center Installing New Elevators

The Butler County Government Center is beginning the process of installing new elevators. County commissioners approved a contract for around $825,000 for three new elevators. The current elevators have had mechanical problems for the last couple of years, prompting the need for new ones. Commissioners say the ones currently inside the building are close to 30 years old, and that parts are no longer available.
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

San Rafael quarry permit extension clears environmental hurdle

A plan to continue mining at the San Rafael Rock Quarry through 2044 has an environmental green light following a study that concluded impacts will be minimal. The study was required as an addendum to the 2009 environmental impact review of the quarry because the site owners, the Dutra Group, applied to extend its mining permit with the county 20 years beyond its 2024 expiration.
Manistee County, MIMidland Daily News

Commissioners to consider Manistee County budget

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Board of Commissioners could adopt a tentative general fund budget at its next meeting at their regular monthly meeting for August. Commissioners are scheduled to review and consider the budget for fiscal year 2021/22 along with various other supplemental fund budgets at the meeting, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 24. Budgetary discussions are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. according to the meeting agenda.
Politicsaddisontexas.net

Joint Council / Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Planned

The Addison City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a joint meeting on August 26 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm to discuss the Development Standards phase of the Unified Development Code (UDC). Addison is in the process of reviewing and modernizing the Town’s development regulations. The meeting agenda will...
Politicsrrnm.gov

Planning & Zoning Board Mtg.

Regular meetings take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Rio Rancho City Hall. Meetings are streamed on the City's website and broadcast on Rio Vision, the City's government cable channel (channel 56) available to Rio Rancho Sparklight subscribers.
Ridgefield, CTwlad.com

Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission hears from town officials on cannabis sale issue

Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission hears from town officials on cannabis sale issue. As the Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission looks into the state statute allowing retail sales of cannabis, they are seeking input form the local substance abuse council. Alcohol remains the number one abuse in the schools. First Selectman Rudy Marconi quoted studies that have shown 8 to 10% of cannabis users become addicted. The town's Social Services Director noted that he came before the Commission 4 or 5 years ago on medical marijuana and feels the horse has left the barn on this issue. Tony Phillips feels the Town can harness the 3% revenue that the legislation allows. The town's health director however opposed the idea.
Fairfield County, OHColumbus Dispatch

Fairfield County Board of Elections rejects petitions to repeal Violet Township zoning plan

A petition filed last month to repeal Violet Township's zoning plan in its entirety will not be put to a vote this fall. The Fairfield County Board of Elections certified candidates and issues for the Nov. 6 ballot Aug. 14, but elections board director Brett Riffle said the zoning-repeal petitions were deemed ineligible because they did not contain enough valid signatures of registered township voters.
Cedar Falls, IAswiowanewssource.com

Hearings scheduled for new CF downtown zoning

CEDAR FALLS — Residents can voice their thoughts on proposed downtown zoning amendments Sept. 7 that would establish a new kind of classification and set regulations to help “facilitate new development” consistent with the city’s vision. It’s likely one of the final times that they will have a chance to...
Mission, TXprogresstimes.net

City of Mission Planning & Zoning Notice

City of Mission is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Join Zoom Meeting (by Computer or Mobile App) https://zoom.us/j/98107977589?pwd=ZlZMQjd5b1RZRWZOY3hLTUJGb3FrQT09. One tap mobile: +13462487799,,98107977589#,,,,*355716# US (Houston)Password: 355716. The Mission Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mission Council...
Marion County, FLmarionfl.org

Notice of accepting applications for Planning and Zoning advisory board

NOTICE OF ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR VACANCIES ON VOLUNTEER ADVISORY BOARDS. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners currently has vacancies on the following volunteer boards:. 1. Planning & Zoning Commission. (2 Full Members/Full Terms) Members shall reside in Marion County. No member shall be an employee of the County. Employees...
Jackson, CAledger.news

PUBLIC HEARING -The County Surveyor

The County Surveyor hereby gives notice of proposed vacation of ten-foot (10’) wide public utility easement, see Exhibit B attached hereto, requested by Dennis Corelis and Jeanlaurie Ainsworth, Trustees of the Dennis J. Corelis and Jeanlaurie Ainsworth Family Revocable Trust Est. April 14, 2006 and David J. Scurti and Sierra M. Scurti. The property is located off Fiddletown Road. Assessor’s Parcel No.’s 021-050-043 and 021-380-019.
Public Hearing: Rezoning to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) (Z21-0005a) The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a publi…

The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by Steven Homeyer, on behalf of the property owner, to rezone approximately 0.326 acres from Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) and Residential 4 (R4) Districts to a Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District. The 0.326-acre site is generally located southeast of the intersection of Robertson Street and Skinner Street, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas. (Z21-0005a, 418 Robertson Duplex, Cameron Robertson)

