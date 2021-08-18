Bloomer Chamber Featured Business: Intentional Journeys, LLC
Stephanie Homann, a Bloomer native, and owner of Intentional Journeys, LLC, has specialized in planning and coordinating travel opportunities for clients for 10+ years. Stephanie, an Active & Adventure Certified travel advisor, focuses on travel that can include voluntourism. When her clients experience a vacation, they are also provided options with an opportunity to give back and volunteer in the culture, city, or area they are visiting. These volunteer events can be just a few hours or an entire day. Trips that incorporate a portion of volunteerism allow travelers to making a lasting impact within the communities they visit.www.bloomeradvance.com
