Bloomer Chamber Featured Business: Intentional Journeys, LLC

The North Clackamas Chamber and Business Recovery Center is looking for restaurants, bars and pubs to participate in the "Bites and Brews Passport" program from Oct. 1-Nov. 30. Family-friendly entertainment businesses are welcome to participate as well. If you own or manage an eating or drinking establishment in Clackamas County and would like to bring more business to your doorstep, register by Wednesday, Sept. 15. Each participating business will be asked to provide one $20 gift card/certificate that will be used towards the grand prizes to be drawn and announced by Friday, Dec. 3. If you don't have gift cards/certifications, no problem; the chamber can help with that. For more information about participating, contact the Chamber at info@yourchamber.com or by phone 503-654-7777