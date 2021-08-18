Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California: Club One Casino returns to Fresno City Council for approval

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf all goes according to plan, Club One Casino should finally receive permission from the Fresno City Council to reopen at its new location near Granite Park. The council had been set to approve Club One’s card room permit at its last meeting on July 29, but Councilman Tyler Maxwell – who represents the Granite Park area – pushed for a delay in the approval and directed Club One owner Kyle Kirkland to reach out to the surrounding community to address any questions or concerns.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club One Casino#The Fresno City Council#Club One#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy