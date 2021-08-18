California: Club One Casino returns to Fresno City Council for approval
If all goes according to plan, Club One Casino should finally receive permission from the Fresno City Council to reopen at its new location near Granite Park. The council had been set to approve Club One’s card room permit at its last meeting on July 29, but Councilman Tyler Maxwell – who represents the Granite Park area – pushed for a delay in the approval and directed Club One owner Kyle Kirkland to reach out to the surrounding community to address any questions or concerns.www.cdcgamingreports.com
