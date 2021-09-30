CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Genesis GV60 First Look: Gee, It's an EV

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: This post has been updated to include powertrain information for the Korean-market GV60. Genesis is no longer without a dedicated electric vehicle, as the brand pulled the wraps off of its GV60 SUV. The little electric hatch, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, wears bodywork that ... well let's just say it's interesting. Who knows, maybe the looks of this new Genesis will grow on us in time. There are certainly many small details that warrant praise. This includes the car's clamshell hood that envelopes the front fenders, its trick C-pillar decor, and its smart-looking rear hatch, which includes a nicely integrated rear spoiler.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalley360.com

Honda Looks to Prologue to Launch Brand's EV Future

Honda has announced an initial sales goal of 70,000 units for the brand's first mainstream battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Prologue SUV, when it goes on sale in 2024. Though pricing is unknown, the 70,000-unit sales target may be overly ambitious and perhaps an over-compensation, considering the brand is somewhat late to the EV party.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

New Genesis GV60 luxury EV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Genesis GV60 which is a new luxury EV, the car comes with a coupe style design. The car certainly looks interesting from the photos. The new Genesis GV60 will be available in a choice of three different models, the top model will...
CARS
Motor1.com

Genesis GV60 Full Reveal With Technical Specifications Set For September 29

Genesis has a teaser video up and running with the GV60 as if the electric crossover's design hasn't been revealed already. The clip serves as an announcement the full debut will take place on September 29 at 5 PM (Los Angeles time), meaning people watching from Europe will have to wake up super early on September 30 (or not go to bed) to check out the brand's first bespoke EV.
CARS
CleanTechnica

EV Production In Germany Shows What An EV Revolution Looks Like

German automakers produced 53,221 EVs in July of this year. That works out to 21.7% of the total number of cars produced in Germany that month. In March of 2020, just 6.8% of new cars produced were EVs and in January of 2019, only 3.2% of new cars were electrics, according to Energy Monitor. That, folks, is what an EV revolution looks like. Keep in mind that the Tesla factory outside of Berlin is almost ready to start churning out finished cars, which will skew the production numbers even further in favor of electrics.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Genesis#Electric Motors#Korean#Hyundai#Kia#Ev#The Small Electric Suv
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: Electric 2023 Genesis GV60 Charges to Production

Genesis committed to making all its new vehicles purely electric starting in 2025 with fuel-cell EVs and battery EVs, with the goal of being a 100 percent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2035. Leading its charge is the GV60, a small crossover based on an electric-only platform shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the more powerful Kia EV6.
CARS
CNET

Genesis GV60 powertrain specs revealed, and it's even got a drift mode

Genesis first showed us its new GV60 electric crossover over the summer, and on Wednesday, the South Korean automaker confirmed a few more details about its forthcoming EV. Riding on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60's specs aren't too much of a surprise, but there are a few new features that pique our interest, including something super cool: drift mode.
CARS
Autoblog

12 cool features of the Genesis GV60

The Genesis brand is still trying to distinguish itself, in both the highly competitive luxury marketplace and from its own increasingly upscale cousins at Hyundai and Kia. Being a standout becomes doubly difficult when the car is an electric vehicle built atop a modular skateboard shared with the other Hyundai Group brands. However, in our first peek at the Genesis GV60, the top dog in Hyundai's trio of E-GMP cars, we found it imbued with an astounding level of differentiation.
CARS
Phoenix Business Journal

First look: Mesa-based Atlis Motor Vehicles reveals XT-1 EV truck prototype

Mark Hanchett is the founder and CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles, but to hear him tell it, building a truck is almost an afterthought. “The long-term vision for Atlis is much bigger than just vehicles and cells,” he said on Monday. “It's the vehicle and it's changing the world, it’s doing all those things, but how can I leverage this technology to do more than just sell a vehicle? How can I bring a holistic solution to the market that can drive value beyond just the vehicle itself?”
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

2022 Genesis GV60 Specs Released: 483 Horsepower, Drift And Boost Modes

After showing off the GV60's design on multiple instances, Genesis is now finally ready to talk about the technical specifications of its first dedicated electric vehicle. We'll just dive right in and say the sister model to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 also comes in single- and dual-motor flavors, with rear- and all-wheel drive, respectively.
CARS
Fox News

The electric Genesis GV60 lets you open its doors with your face

One look is all it takes. The Genesis GV60 electric utility vehicle has been fully revealed with facial recognition technology that lets you to unlock its doors with just a glance. The compact luxury model can also be started with a fingerprint instead of a key and features a crystal...
CARS
insideevs.com

Meet The Xpeng P5: World's First Production EV With LIDAR

The Xpeng P5 follows the XPeng G3, a compact SUV, and the XPeng P7, which is a long-range sports sedan. The P5 is a family sedan with a focus on comfort, technology, and affordability. The P5 has a single front-mounted 155 kW (208 horsepower) / 310 Nm (228 pound-foot) motor...
CARS
2020newsuv.com

2023 Genesis GV80: What’s New?

The 2023 Genesis GV80 is an upcoming midsize luxury SUV that will hit markets next year. This model is attractive, and it features a long lineup of standard features. Actually, it has a pretty awesome and elegantly appointed cabin, including a big 14.5-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, satellite radio, and synthetic leather seating surfaces.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Genesis GV60 fully revealed with all-wheel-drive and Boost Mode

Compact model is the firm’s first bespoke EV. Genesis has disclosed further details about its upcoming EV – the GV60. Though a gallery of images was revealed back in August, this is the first time that Genesis has revealed details of what will power the GV60. The brand’s first bespoke...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Aura Concept Shows What Fun EVs of the Future Might Look Like

Automakers are keen to bring electric vehicles to market, and sprinkled among the small EV hatchbacks and mass-market EV crossover SUVs you'd expect are coming to market are a number of sportier, more niche options. There's the Porsche Taycan, the Performance and Plaid versions of Tesla products, and so forth. A few dreamers are thinking about the core enthusiast, and that's why the Aura Concept has our attention.
CARS
Autoweek.com

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 Is BMW’s First Purpose-Built EV

The 2022 iX xDrive50 is the first of many purpose-built new EVs from BMW. The iX xDrive50 has two electric motors, one in front and the other in the rear, and offers 516 hp and a 300-mile range. The SUV will arrive here in March, followed next by the i4...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Aptera First Look: The Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle

At the recent Move America mobility conference in Austin, Texas, we heard a presentation from Chris Anthony, current chief executive officer of San Diego-based Aptera Motors. When last we reported on the Aptera 2e electric three-wheeler aero-pod that was poised to hit the streets in 2011, it was powered by an inboard 110-hp motor driving the front wheels to deliver a 0-60 mph time of 9.0 seconds and 200 mpg-e.
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Rolls-Royce Spectre Is The Brand’s First EV: Coming In Q4 2023

We were really excited to see the first ever fully-electric Rolls-Royce to go into production, but the automaker sent us the teaser photos you see in the gallery instead. They show a vehicle whose body seems to be very similar to that of the Wraith, right down to the fastback rear end and the shape of the front.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 VinFast VF e35 and VF e36 First Look: Vietnamese EVs

Nobody's heard much from VinFast, the automotive arm of Vietnam's largest listed company (Vingroup) since it unveiled a car and an SUV at the 2018 Paris Auto Show, each featuring Pininfarina redesigns of F10-generation BMW 5 Series and the F15 BMW X5 underpinnings. We paid attention because the company also announced plans to expand to North America with a VinFast electric car or two.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy