Genesis GV60 First Look: Gee, It's an EV

Update: This post has been updated to include powertrain information for the Korean-market GV60. Genesis is no longer without a dedicated electric vehicle, as the brand pulled the wraps off of its GV60 SUV. The little electric hatch, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, wears bodywork that ... well let's just say it's interesting. Who knows, maybe the looks of this new Genesis will grow on us in time. There are certainly many small details that warrant praise. This includes the car's clamshell hood that envelopes the front fenders, its trick C-pillar decor, and its smart-looking rear hatch, which includes a nicely integrated rear spoiler.