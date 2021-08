A group of parents of local students gathered outside the Warren County Public School Board on Lovers Lane on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, to protest the mask mandate for all students and staff when indoors. The parents, who say they will stand outside the school board office again Wednesday around 8:30 or 9 a.m. and then every day until the mandate is lifted, argue they and their children have not been given a choice or the opportunity to voice their opinions. "It's about choice, that's why we're out here," Ashley Bartcher, one of the parents protesting, said. "Our children shouldn't be forced to wear a mask to get an education."