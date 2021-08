On behalf of the Revere Music Parents Association (RMPA) we would like to say thank you to the community for their support of our recent Tag Day Fundraiser. Your generous donations ensure the success of the vocal and instrumental music programs at Revere High School. The proceeds from this fundraiser are used to help offset the costs of our music programs for the students and cover not only instrument and uniform maintenance, but help cover some of the costs associated with the different community venues where the students perform. All of this would not be possible without the (tax deductible) donation we collected at your door and the envelopes you mail to the RMPA. If you missed us and would like to make a contribution, please mail your donation to RMPA, P.O. Box 671, Bath, OH 44210 or visit RMPA’s website www.reveremusic.org. Again, thank you for your generosity and we hope to see you at one of our many performances during the 2021-22 season.