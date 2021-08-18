Cancel
Prison products: Thousands petition DOC to halt single vendor plan

By Bryan Polcyn
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - An urban Milwaukee retail store says prison inmates and their families could pay the price for a change in policy at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Supplying personal property items to prisoners – from socks and shoes to guitars and televisions – has become a $7 million per year business in Wisconsin. Now, the state is preparing to give all of that business to a single company headquartered in California.

