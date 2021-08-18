Famous Lobster Roll To Open Second Location In Southampton

The 13th annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts returns to the Great Lawn on September 4 and 5, with a new selection of original handmade art. For more than a decade, St. Mark’s Church and the Village of Westhampton Beach has hosted the festival over Labor Day weekend. The festival is back for 2021 and this year, the creative talents of artisans from across New York and around the country will be displayed in an outdoor gallery created onsite featuring original handmade works of art. Painting, jewelry, glass, ceramics, sculpture, photography, fiber art, metalwork, digital art, mixed-media, woodworking and more will be the featured mediums. Guests are encouraged to meet and interact with the artisans, many of whom also take commission work.