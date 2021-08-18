Sky TV just unveiled a brand new way to watch the best shows and movies next year

Happy Friday, party people! How many times this summer have we stared down the clock until the workweek was declared officially over? Well, here we are again, and another weekend filled with the last dregs of summer fun is upon us. How are you spending your weekend? We are spending ours watching the best new movies and shows our favorite streaming platforms have to offer. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, checking out the freshest titles new on streaming is a fantastic way for you to spend the weekend, too. But don’t worry about wasting time sifting through the new options now in front of you, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.