2020: 3-6 Twitter: @CoachHowellsWFB. With the highest numbers they have had in a while, Wellington will look to use that added depth and 14 returning letterwinners to move back into the top half of the conference. They have five two-way players returning who will help, including player to watch Jon Brasee. Howells has been at the program for four years and has had multiple players on his team for all four years.