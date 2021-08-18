Elyria Catholic football: 2021 season preview

2020: 3-3 Twitter: @ECHSathletics. The Panthers will have to make up for the loss of two-year starting quarterback Steven Navalinksy,. who threw for 3,558 yards and 39 TDs in his career. Brady Cook and Thomas Neiders, a pair of juniors, were in a duel for that spot as preseason practices progressed. Whoever wins out, look for the Panthers to be more of a running offense in 2021. Junior running back Levi Ellis will get plenty of touches on offense. Also expected to make a big contribution on both sides of the ball will be receiver/cornerback Alex Carandang, who is coming off an All-Ohio season in baseball. Senior Hayden Garhart will provide size and experience on both sides of the football.