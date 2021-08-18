Amherst football: 2021 season preview
2020: 4-3 (4-2) Twitter: @AmherstFootball. The Comets lose 24 seniors off last year’s squad, including big-play receiver Ty Weatherspoon (28 catches, 553 yards, five TDs). Senior running back Torre Weatherspoon is a nice running back who will get to run behind a big line featuring senior tackles Mark Poalson and Logan Stewart. Senior George Gotsis should make plays at receiver. Defensively, Gotsis at safety and senior outside linebacker R. J. Morales will lead the unit. Giles Little, a returning senior at linebacker, should also be able to make some plays.www.morningjournal.com
Comments / 0