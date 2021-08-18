Cancel
Fortnite Might Switch To Unreal Engine 5 In 2022

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite will eventually take advantage of all of the new features and technologies offered by Unreal Engine 5 but not anytime soon. Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Fortnite leaker and data-miner HYPEX claimed that developer Epic Games has delayed its plans to switch to the new game engine. Fortnite was previously claimed by the same source to be running on Unreal Engine 5 somewhere during the upcoming eighth season. The switch has now apparently been pushed ahead to the ninth season for unknown reasons.

