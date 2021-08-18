Cancel
Welcome to The Wheel of Time: Take a magical first look at Amazon's new fantasy adaptation

By Christian Holub
Cover picture for the articleIt's been two years since Game of Thrones went off the air, and even longer since Amazon chief Jeff Bezos directed his Prime Video team to deliver him a hit akin to the HBO supernova. Into this vacuum steps The Wheel of Time, a new drama (coming November) adapted from author Robert Jordan's best-selling series of the same name.

