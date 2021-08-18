Welcome to The Wheel of Time: Take a magical first look at Amazon's new fantasy adaptation

We finally have our first look at Prime Video‘s The Wheel of Time! Four new photos from The Wheel of Time Season 1 were released today on EW.com (and later re-shared on The Wheel of Time‘s official Instagram page), showing us everything from what our main cast of characters will look like on screen to the shadows of Shadar Logoth. We’ve got a “hero shot” of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and her warder Lan (Daniel Henney) leading the Emond’s Field Five — Rand (Josha Stradowski), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Mat (Barney Harris), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Nyneave (Zoë Robins) — into the great unknown as well as a sneak peek at the Aes Sedai of various Ajahs. Basically, we’ve got our first sense of the style and feel of Amazon’s take on Robert Jordan’s world. And if we look closer, we can see just how dense this show will be and all the subtle ways it’s going to deviate from the books…