NFL

Aiding Alzheimer's Association personal for Broncos, Bowlens

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coaches ditched their usual navy and orange attire Wednesday for purple T-shirts as the franchise held its third annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Day. “Obviously it's touched this organization in a deep way with the Bowlen family ... ” coach Vic Fangio said. “You know, it's...

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos coaches sported a different color on the practice field Wednesday- purple. The reason behind the purple wave is to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s. (credit: CBS) Even some fans joined in at the Broncos practice facility. The Bowlen family owns the Broncos and the patriarch, Pat Bowlen, died of the disease. His wife, Annabelle, is an Alzheimer’s patient, which makes the cause close to the hearts of the Bowlen children. (credit: CBS) “You lose someone mentally then you have to lose them physically and it’s almost like you experience two deaths. And to do that twice? It’s hard,” said Brittany Bowlen. (Credit: CBS) The organization donated $50,000 to the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Brittany said the association has helped her family in a myriad of ways and she wants to bring special attention to caregivers.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — They grew up in the public spotlight even if they never asked to be there. Forget for a moment the drama and reports of potential riches that have circulated around them in recent months and consider seven Bowlen children lost their dad to Alzheimer’s. And for five of the seven, both parents have been afflicted with the insidious neurodegenerative disorder.
