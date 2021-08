Back in the fifties, when I was about twelve, my mom wanted me to stay over for a couple of weeks or longer at her best friends home. They had been roommates in college in Canada but mom’s friend married and moved to the USA. They visited often, mostly her friend and family would visit us in Canada, and we called them Aunt Norma, Uncle Bern and Kenny and Jimmy—their sons were called our cousins. Aunt Norma only had two boys, no girls so the thought was that maybe my mom’s friend might need and appreciate some female companionship, so off I went traveling to the USA.