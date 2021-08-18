City approves ordinance reorganization
WAVERLY – After three readings over the last three city council meetings, the Waverly City Council approved an ordinance to reorganize the city’s ordinances. According to the minutes of the July 27 meeting, City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the intent of “the new code of ordinances is a complete reorganization of the existing ordinances and also adding additional ordinances pursuant to state law giving additional authority or restrictions placed upon cities of second class.”wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
