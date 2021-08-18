Meigs volleyball picks up district win

BENTON — Meigs County volleyball kept rolling as the Lady Tigers earned their first district victory on their first attempt in a straight set win at Polk County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers (2-0, 1-0) opened the season on Monday with a straight set, but close victory over Class 2A Sequoyah on Monday. Meigs stepped back into 1A competition in a district match at Polk and the outcome was never in doubt as the Lady Tigers won 25-12, 25-14 and 25-13 over the Wildkittens.