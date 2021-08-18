MBS RECAP: Bonds Sell Rumor, Buy New on Inconsequential Fed Minutes

A lot has happened in the past 3 months--especially when it comes to the variables that could impact Fed policy going forward. This made any massive reaction to today's Fed Minutes a long shot, but it's always good to be prepared for some volatility when it comes to the Fed. Traders prepared by selling bonds ahead of the 2pm release. When the minutes proved to be every bit as docile as they might have been, there was a quick shuffle back into yesterday afternoon's trading range and that was that.