Cairo, GA

Gainor to run again for Cairo mayor post

By Kevin Price kevin.price@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 4 days ago

CAIRO — Former Cairo mayor Booker Gainor will seek to regain his post in November’s election.

Gainor qualified Wednesday, the final day of qualifying for the city’s municipal elections.

Also qualifying Wednesday was Jeremiah Horne, who will challenge incumbent Jimmy Douglas for the Cairo City Council District 4 seat.

No one qualified to run against Demario Byrden, the District 2 councilman.

The elections for mayor and District 4 will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. The winners take office on Jan. 1, 2022.

Gainor will run against incumbent Mayor Howard Thrower, who won a special election in June 2020.

That election was held after Gainor, the city’s first African American mayor, was disqualified to be mayor in March 2020 when he qualified to run for the state legislature. He had qualified to run in the Democratic primary for House District 173.

Gainor had asked city attorney Thomas Lehman if he would have to resign as mayor to run for state office in February 2020. In a written opinion dated March 4, 2020, Lehman stated he found nothing prohibiting Gainor from being a candidate for the state legislature while serving as mayor.

Gainor qualified two days later.

Lehman said he learned after the conclusion of the qualifying period that Article II of the Georgia Constitution, which he did not review, contains a "resign to run" clause. The clause immediately disqualifies public officials from office when they qualify as a candidate for another office with a term beginning more than 30 days before the expiration of the term for the office the candidate currently holds. Lehman said he interprets the clause to mean that Gainor was disqualified the moment he entered the race.

Gainor lost the House District 173 race to incumbent Darlene Taylor, who received 59% of the vote.

Kevin Price can be reached at 229-226-2400, ext. 1820

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville, GA
