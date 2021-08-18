Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.