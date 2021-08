COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota climbed to 66 on Monday, an increase of 15 from Friday and the highest level in seven months. The total is still well below those of late last year during the height of the pandemic, when hospitalizations were in the hundreds. But the number of coronavirus patients in a hospital in the state has increased fivefold since the start of August, as virus cases steadily rise due primarily to the highly contagious delta variant.