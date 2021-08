Originally Posted On: https://www.searchquarry.com/legitimate-license-plate-search/. License plate lookup rules have changed over the last several years which has complicated the process of running a legitimate license plate search. There are new federal privacy laws and state specific privacy laws that determine what information is available and how that information can be used. As a consumer, it is more important than ever to familiarize oneself with privacy laws that are involved with a person’s public record and what information is available by looking up a person’s information via license plate number or vehicle identification number. SearchQuarry.com has done just that. When you go through the vehicle record search process, by license plate number or VIN, you will find all the privacy laws that pertain to the state you live in and what is allowable as determined by the state specific privacy laws. This feature of Search Quarry’s license plate lookup is now a mandatory part of our vehicle record search. Each user must select an appropriate reason for their intended license plate number search and read and agree to the terms of the search. Some vehicle related and vehicle owner information may be limited depending on what records are available and allowable. It’s important to read the details of running a legitimate license plate number search and the assumed liability associated with the information made available.