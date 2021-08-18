CentraCare Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Employees
CentraCare and Carris Health employees have been committed to and united in a common cause – to defeat the devastating effects of a deadly pandemic. But the pandemic is not over. The virus is still greatly impacting our communities and the delta variant is reaching populations that have not been impacted before. As a healthcare organization, we have made a commitment to do everything in our power to save lives, protect patients and educate the community during this crisis. Because the health of our patients – and our staff members – means everything.hometownnews.biz
Comments / 0