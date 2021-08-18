woom bikes USA Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row
AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 18, 2021 – Inc. magazine announced that woom bikes USA is number 1,198 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. This is the third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition for woom, which boasts a stunning three-year revenue growth of 404 percent.outsidebusinessjournal.com
