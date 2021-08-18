Honey Stinger Partners with Soccer Star Catarina Macario
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (August 18, 2021) – Honey Stinger is excited to announce its partnership with professional soccer player Catarina Macario. Born in Brazil, Macario’s passion for the game started at an early age, and although there were no girls soccer teams where she grew up, that didn’t stop her. Macario joined the boys team where she played and practiced fiercely, but she also endured much discrimination being the only girl on the field.outsidebusinessjournal.com
Comments / 0