Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Visitation, funeral set for fallen Chicago officer Ella French

WAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WAND) - The visitation and funeral for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French are set to happen on Aug. 18-19. French was killed on Aug. 7 when she and her partner were involved in a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood. When officers approached a car with three people inside due to expired plates, one occupant opened fire. French suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the partner remains in critical condition at a Chicago hospital, NBC Chicago reports.

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#French#Nbc Chicago#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy