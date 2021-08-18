Visitation, funeral set for fallen Chicago officer Ella French
CHICAGO (WAND) - The visitation and funeral for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French are set to happen on Aug. 18-19. French was killed on Aug. 7 when she and her partner were involved in a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood. When officers approached a car with three people inside due to expired plates, one occupant opened fire. French suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the partner remains in critical condition at a Chicago hospital, NBC Chicago reports.www.wandtv.com
Comments / 0