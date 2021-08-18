HHS volleyball team sets sights on successful run in 2021

For the past couple of seasons, youth has been one of the primary characteristics of the Houston High School volleyball team. In 2021, it’s now more about experienced upperclassmen, as the Lady Tigers’ roster features seven seniors and eight juniors. The group got a taste of success last year, as Houston rode a late-season hot streak (including five straight wins in conference games) to finish 12-11 overall, marking the first time the squad had posted a record over .500 since 2010.