Missouri State

Police pursuit ends in crash

By Herald Staff
houstonherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Summersville man sustained moderate injuries early Wednesday in a crash with a Mountain View patrol car east of Mountain View on U.S. 60. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer driven by officer Trenton J. Roberts, 27, was in pursuit of an eastbound 2003 Dodge Neon driven by Gary D. Gastineau, 32, of Summersville, when the Neon slowed abruptly, causing the Explorer to strike it. Both vehicles left the roadway at about 1:20 a.m. about eight miles east of Mountain View.

